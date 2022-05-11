ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Wolf: $235,500 in New Funding to Assist Local Governments in Eight Counties with Zoning and Comprehensive Plans

pa.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of nine projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) to assist local governments in eight counties with planning for zoning and updating of comprehensive plans. “Communities must continue to evolve as the needs of their residents change,” said Gov. Wolf. “It is...

www.governor.pa.gov



