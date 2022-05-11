ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Places To Propose in Columbus

Proposing to your significant other can be one of the most magical — and stressful — times of someone's life. From finding the perfect ring to wondering if they'll say “yes,” those gearing up to propose definitely have a lot on their mind.

That's where we come in. We're here to check off one more box on your “To Do” list and help you find the best place to propose in Columbus, Ohio .

Scioto Mile

If you're looking for a city view for your proposal, look no further than the Scioto Mile. A nice stroll along the river with the Columbus skyline in the background would not only make for a lovely atmosphere for a proposal, but also for some beautiful photos, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcH53_0fadHzxR00
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio Theater
If you're interested in a little theatrics, might we suggest the historic Ohio Theater? The theater boasts Spanish-Baroque architecture and a 21-foot-high chandelier. According to the theater 's website, “approximately $1 million was spent on art and furnishings — more than the cost of the building itself!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ8IW_0fadHzxR00
Photo: Getty Images

The Ohio Stadium
Buckeyes and Buckeye fans, this one's for you. Since opening in 1922 , everyone from Heisman winners to the nation's biggest musicians have visited The Ohio Stadium. You too could become a part of history by asking the love of your life to spend forever with you at the Shoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EtyX_0fadHzxR00
Photo: Getty Images

Columbus Park of Roses
According to their website , “the Columbus Park of Roses is one of the largest public rose gardens in the U.S. with more than 12,000 specimens.” The whole park takes up more than a dozen acres and and turns into a sea of vibrant color when the roses bloom every spring and summer. You can stop at a bench, the fountain or under the gazebo to pop the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgHaI_0fadHzxR00
Photo: Getty Images

