The Ponce Inlet Corvette Club will host Vettes at One Daytona Saturday May 14. More than 200 Corvettes from across all eight generations will be on display, making it the one of the largest Corvette shows in central Florida. The free event is open to the public and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO