Maui County, HI

Countdown to 2022 Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair

mauinow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficially within the 30-day mark of the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair, event presenter Maui County Farm Bureau announces the 12 dishes by the 12 participating chefs for this year’s Grand Taste. The 2022 Grand Taste event takes place on Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and is...

mauinow.com

Comments / 1

mauinow.com

Kanekoa plans US tour, begins show on home island of Maui

The ʻukulele-powered jam-rock bank Kanekoa plan to launch their summer national tour on their home island outside, under the stars at Gilligans Bar & Grill on Maui. The tour starts on May 28, 2022 from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to Kanekoa.live under “tour.”
MUSIC
KITV.com

Daiso to open new location on the Big Island, its fourth Hawaii location

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Daiso, the hugely popular Japanese discount retailer, is expanding in Hawaii with its fourth location overall and first store on a Neighbor Island in Hilo on the Big Island. Daiso already has three stores on Oahu, one in Pearl City and another in the Honolulu area...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

2022 Maui bon dance schedule: Obon festival returns after two year hiatus

*Tentative. Times and dates are subject to change. 682 Luakini St., service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m. 9 Ani St., service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m. 67 Central Ave., service 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m. 808-244-3800, [email protected]. June 18 (Sat) Wailuku Shingon Mission. 1939 North St., service 6:30 p.m.;...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii is welcoming the return of international visitors

‘The Debrief’: Suspicious brush fires under investigation on Maui after separate incidents. Maui firefighters say they responded to at least seven different calls for brush fires Thursday afternoon. Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Federal...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases in Hawaii, officials are taking extra precautions, including reinstating masks at certain events. That includes the University of Hawaii at Manoa, which announced Thursday that masks will be required at commencement ceremonies over the weekend. The university said the decision to mask-up was...
HONOLULU, HI
#Livestock#Maui County Farm Bureau#Ulupono Initiative#Grand Taste#Mcfb#Mama S Fish House#Pacific
hawaiinewsnow.com

After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’

‘The Debrief’: Suspicious brush fires under investigation on Maui after separate incidents. Maui firefighters say they responded to at least seven different calls for brush fires Thursday afternoon. Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Federal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mauinow.com

UH Mānoa to require masks at commencement ceremonies this weekend

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa announced it will require attendees of the three commencement ceremonies this weekend to wear masks for the indoor graduation. UH Mānoa will host three ceremonies at the Stan Sheriff Center; one on Friday, May 13, and two on Saturday, May 14.
COLLEGES
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, May 12-18

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Pāʻia, Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao, and Wailea. Reggae performer Marty Dread and blues and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes with the House Shakers perform at Dollies in Pāʻia at 120 Hāna Highway Saturday, May 14, from 8 to 11 p.m. No charge for admission. First come, first served. For more information, call 808-669-0266.
WAILEA, HI
travelblog.org

Highlights of Kailua-Kona on the Hawaiian Island, Big Island

Highlights of Kailua-Kona on the Hawaiian Island, Big Island. Looking for a peaceful beach to unwind, heal spiritually, and soak up some sun, ushered me to Kailua-Kona on the Big Island Hawaii. Kona pleasantly surprised me. The island vibe captured my heart immediately. Now, it is my favorite destination. Royal Kona Resort became my home away from home on my first trip. I chose this hotel because it had all the amenities I sought. This way I would not have to leave the resort. However, the charming, historical mile long stretch of Ali’i Drive drew me out. Strolling the coastline, smelling the ocean breeze, listening to the waves, bird watching, and taking in the shops kept me on the go. The evenings gave way to downtime to enjoy the beach, pool, lagoon, and amazing sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Most restaurants close before 9pm, so plan your dinner accordingly.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Surfer slams the brakes at Ala Moana Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Yet another shot from last week’s epic south shore swell. Check out this guy slamming the brakes coming out of the Bowl, powering that big board around. Thanks to...
HONOLULU, HI
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seoul Tofu House is home to nearly a dozen varieties of mouthwatering soondobu and other traditional Korean food. It is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic meals. The delicious dishes, including their renowned soups, come out quickly and bubbling hot. Their menu allows you to choose between different combos which come with meat, soup, rice, and banchan. You can also adjust the spice level to fit your liking.
HONOLULU, HI

