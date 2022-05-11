Countdown to 2022 Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair

Highlights of Kailua-Kona on the Hawaiian Island, Big Island. Looking for a peaceful beach to unwind, heal spiritually, and soak up some sun, ushered me to Kailua-Kona on the Big Island Hawaii. Kona pleasantly surprised me. The island vibe captured my heart immediately. Now, it is my favorite destination. Royal Kona Resort became my home away from home on my first trip. I chose this hotel because it had all the amenities I sought. This way I would not have to leave the resort. However, the charming, historical mile long stretch of Ali’i Drive drew me out. Strolling the coastline, smelling the ocean breeze, listening to the waves, bird watching, and taking in the shops kept me on the go. The evenings gave way to downtime to enjoy the beach, pool, lagoon, and amazing sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Most restaurants close before 9pm, so plan your dinner accordingly.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO