Nate Diaz is doubling down, sending a message to the UFC, indicating he wants a fight with Michael Chandler now. It was Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) who defeated Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) in a lightweight match-up last Saturday at UFC 274. Chandler stunned the crowd at the Footprint Center in Phoenix by blasting Ferguson with a terrifying front kick to the face which left him unconscious just 17 seconds into the second round.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO