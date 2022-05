Tenants are staying put for longer rather than being potentially hit with record rents by moving elsewhere, research from a property website suggests.The average monthly rent being advertised across Britain (excluding London) was a record £1,088 in the first quarter of 2022, marking an 11% annual increase, Rightmove said.In London, average asking rents have shot up by 14% annually to £2,195 per calendar month.There are also more than triple the number of tenants inquiring as there are rental properties available, making the market highly competitive, according to the website.The lack of stock stems from longer tenancies, coupled with demand from...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO