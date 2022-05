DETROIT (FOX 2) - Activists are collecting signatures to get abortion on the November ballot after a leak that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. "The ability to control your body is absolutely the most fundamental right there is - if you can't control your body you can't control any part of your life," said Marie Lowry, who was gathering signatures for the initiative led by the Michigan ACLU.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO