Somewhere in Omaha, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger must be smiling, as the upheaval in cryptocurrency punctuates their disdain for the sector. Why it matters: Crypto’s been more of an undercard to what ails the broader market, but it’s slowly moving from undercard to a main event. A lot of small investors piled into crypto as the market boomed – money they may not be able to recover if they’re not ‘hodl-ing’ for the long-term.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO