Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. May 12, 2022: Skechers has reached a new milestone for its philanthropic Bobs from Skechers collection—donating over $8 million to date to save and help over 1.5 million animals in need in the United States and Canada. The milestone reflects the company’s growing investment in animal welfare across North America, which in June will include a register round-up at Skechers stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as planned adoption events with...

