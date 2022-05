Just an hour past the peninsula of Charleston, South Carolina, sits Edisto Island, the home of one of the most important living people in Gullah Geechee food. Emily Meggett has spent her entire life on the Sea Island, and even today at eighty-nine years old, she often cooks out of her kitchen for hundreds of people. After frying shrimp and stirring rice for Edisto Island locals and thousands of visitors over the years, Meggett just released her first cookbook, Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO