ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Baby formula shortage: FDA approves plan to release some Abbott-produced formula

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDmHd_0fadA32R00

The Food and Drug Administration has given permission to Abbott to partially restart its shuttered plant to help alleviate a shortage of baby formula nationwide and ship some of its previously produced products.

The FDA is allowing Abbott to release certain types of already-produced baby formula on a case-by-case basis to help alleviate the supply shortages that have impacted more than half of the country.

>>Previous coverage: Why is there a baby formula shortage; what can parents do?

“The FDA is concerned that the risk of not having certain specialty and metabolic products available could significantly worsen underlying medical conditions and in some cases pose life-threatening risks for infants and individuals who rely on these products,” the FDA said Wednesday.

“In these circumstances, the benefit of allowing parents, in consultation with their health care providers, to access these products may outweigh the potential risk of bacterial infection,” the FDA added.

The baby formula that will be allowed to be released after it is tested are the specialty and metabolic varieties including:

  • Glutarex-1
  • Glutarex-2
  • Cyclinex-1
  • Cyclinex-2
  • Hominex-1
  • Hominex-2
  • I-Valex-1
  • I-Valex-2
  • Ketonex-1
  • Ketonex-2
  • Phenex-1
  • Phenex-2
  • Phenex-2 Vanilla
  • Pro-Phree
  • Propimex-1
  • Propimex-2
  • ProViMin
  • Calcilo XD
  • Tyrex-1
  • Tyrex-2
  • Similac PM 60/40

Certain baby formulas produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, were recalled after four babies got sick after eating the powdered infant formula.

Two babies died.

The babies had rare infections caused by Cronobacter sakazakii, CNN reported.

Abbott said there was no evidence to link the recalled formulas to the baby’s illnesses and deaths, adding that the genetic sequencing of samples from two of the sick children did not match the same strain of the bacteria found at the plant, Market Watch reported.

Only the above-listed formulas will be approved to be released on a case-by-case basis, and “depending on product availability and the severity of the individual’s need,” the FDA said in the announcement.

Parents and caregivers are being instructed to contact Abbott directly to request the products. The number to call is 800-881-0876. However, before calling and requesting the products, the FDA is instructing parents to call their child’s health care provider to consider alternatives or if the risk should be taken, since the products were made during the time that the FDA investigated the plant.

The FDA had found that the company did not maintain sanitary conditions and follow procedures earlier this year, The Associated Press reported.

Despite the release of certain varieties of formula, the recalled brands should not be used.

Those include:

  • Similac
  • Alimentum
  • EleCare

They have 22 through 37 as the first two digits in the code printed on the container. The same code contains K8, SH or Z2 and has an expiration date of “4-1-2022″ (APR 2022) or later, the FDA said.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website or visit Abbott’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
TheWrap

Update: Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy