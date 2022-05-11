ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn County, WI

Fire consumes home in Dunn Township, takes one life

By Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly morning on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 1:58 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to a call from an individual who advised of a structure fire at a residence located at N2910 370thStreet...

fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

3 victims of fatal western Wisconsin housefire identified

BARRON, Wis. — Three people are dead after an early morning house fire in Barron, Wisconsin Thursday, and two of the victims are young children. During a press conference early Thursday afternoon Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the victims as 44-year old Donald Albee of Barron, his 6-year-old son Conner and 5-year-old daughter Emily.
BARRON, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
