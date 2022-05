(Atascadero, CA) – Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero, California has broken a craft beer record at this years World Beer Cup, the largest international beer competition. This year, the World Beer Cup was the largest ever with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries. The last brewery to win 4 gold medals in a single year at this prestigious competition was Miller in 2006 in American-Style Lager categories.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO