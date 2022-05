Construction was set to begin in August of 2022 but MnDOT said because of inflation, the project costs were higher than expected. MnDOT needed a second approval from the Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG). MnDOT and ROCOG work together to make decisions about transportation connectivity in the area. While MnDOT recommended the intersection changes, ROCOG voted not to approve the project. This decision stops construction.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO