MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON CEA APPROVAL BETWEEN THE CITY OF NEW ORLEANS AND THE SEWERAGE AND WATER BOARD OF NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on the approval of a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) between the City of New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans for the West Power Complex New Electrical Substation funding:

"In my 2018 Forward Together New Orleans Transition Report, the Infrastructure team that I appointed recommended that the City develop a plan to diversify and enhance the SWBNO’s power sources by regulating the existing power plant and building a substation. Today, we are one step closer to realizing this goal that will produce several million in cost savings annually for the City while providing an economic benefit through the provision of reliable power and water," said Mayor Cantrell. “My administration will continue to prioritize critical infrastructure improvements, while leading the way in securing crucial investments through funding secured from the state and this CEA with the SWBNO, which is a win-win for our city. This substation is now a reality because of our 'fair share' and state capital outlay dollars, and municipal bonds secured. We are on our way to delivering a more efficient City service by constructing a new substation, along with power integration and frequency changers, which are needed as we experience more recurring and intense storms coming our way.”