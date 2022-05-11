ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rural Infections Climb for Fourth Straight Week

By Tim Marema
The Daily Yonder
 3 days ago
The number of new Covid-19 infections in rural America has climbed for a fourth consecutive week but remains at its lowest level since the summer 2021, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. In metropolitan counties, new cases rose at a slightly higher pace. The rate of new...

The Role of Manufacturing in the Rural Fifth District

This article was originally published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. A manufacturing job became the pathway to a middle-class lifestyle for many American families in the decades immediately following World War II. Although the industry has suffered large employment losses since the 1970s, it remains a critical source of employment in rural America.
Report: Gov. Whitmer breaks COVID pay promise

(The Center Square) – When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down most of Michigan’s economy in 2020, she promised to return 10% of her $159,300 annual salary to the state in solidarity with more than 1 million Michiganders either out of work or who were soon to be. "I'm...
Vance’s Win Comes without Additional Support from Rural Voters

If an endorsement from former president Donald Trump carries extra weight in rural America, you wouldn’t know it from the Republican Senate primary in Ohio. Author J.D. Vance, who received a late-in-the-game endorsement from Trump, won a narrow victory in the state’s Senate primary. He received about a third of the rural vote. That’s about what he garnered in large, medium, and small metropolitan areas, as well.
North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Does the ‘Future of Work’ Open a New Growth Horizon for Small Towns?

The economic history of many small towns, beyond agriculture, is closely tied to manufacturing and production businesses. A good example of this is Mexico, Missouri, a small town of about 11,500 people located two hours northwest of St. Louis. Here, ties to manufacturing include a number of companies past and present, who design and manufacture everything from commercial refrigeration units to golf carts and light metal products for the automotive and transportation industries.
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Sarin Nerve Gas Confirmed as Cause of Gulf War Illness

For three decades, scientists have debated the underlying cause of Gulf War illness (GWI), a collection of unexplained and chronic symptoms affecting veterans of the Persian Gulf War. Now researchers led by Robert Haley, M.D., Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Division of Epidemiology at UT Southwestern, have solved the mystery, showing through a detailed genetic study that the nerve gas sarin was largely responsible for the syndrome. The findings were published in Environmental Health Perspectives, a peer-reviewed journal supported by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, with an accompanying editorial on the paper by leading environmental epidemiologists.
Concerns about War Increase Efforts to Mine Potash in Michigan, Worrying Some Locals

This story was originally published by Grist. A mile and a half below Doug Miller’s backyard in central Michigan lie the remnants of an ancient salty sea. When the waters receded around 350 million years ago, they left behind thick deposits of potash, a commonly used fertilizer. For Miller, a retired engineer, the stuff is out of sight, but top of mind, as the company Michigan Potash & Salt has sought to build a mining facility next door.
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review

In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new center to better forecast infectious disease outbreaks. It also underwent a monthlong review to examine their current systems and inform future strategies. Together, these announcements paint a picture of an agency at a crossroads, in the wake...
