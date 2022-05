The Colorado Avalanche were without their starting goaltender for the final game of their first-round sweep against the Nashville Predators. Darcy Kuemper was recovering from an eye injury which forced him to miss Game 4 after Ryan Johansen’s stick went through his mask and hit him in the eye during Game 3. Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper in both games, helping the Avs secure the series victory. While their matchup for Round 2 has yet to be determined, the Avs do know who will be in net for their second-round series. Via Mike Chambers, Jared Bednar revealed Kuemper is back to 100% and will be in the cage for the Avalanche next round.

