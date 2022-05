Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday that offensive lineman T.J. Session has signed a financial aid agreement to join the Cal football program. Session, who will arrive at Cal in June, has spent the last three campaigns at Montana State and made his collegiate debut in 2021 before entering the transfer portal. Session will be a redshirt junior in his fourth season of collegiate football in 2022 for the Golden Bears but will have three campaigns of collegiate eligibility remaining including one for the COVID-19 blanket eligibility waiver granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes for the 2020-21 academic year.

