Salvisa, KY

Salvisa’s Gwyn Morgan publishes first book

By Harrodsburg Herald
harrodsburgherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwyn Morgan, an 11 year old from Salvisa, has a book out and it might be just the thing to read with all the sad news these days. Gwyn Morgan knows a thing or two about sad news. She is fighting glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that attacks the brain and spinal...

www.harrodsburgherald.com

spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
kentuckytoday.com

Homecoming planned for American Idol finalist from eastern Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — American Idol finalist Noah Thompson will return to the mountains on Tuesday for his "Hometown Visit” if he makes the Top 3 in Sunday's voting. While in Louisa, Thompson's fans will have a rare opportunity to see him during a parade and perform at a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Audit: CASA program for 3 counties broke KY laws

An audit found the former Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for Carroll, Grant and Owen Counties had numerous 'egregious' violations of Kentucky law and CASA standards. Violations included no evidence of required background checks on volunteers before they were matched with children.
WBKR

65 Celebrities You May Not Know Were or Are Kentucky Colonels

I remember when my parents became Kentucky Colonels. As a kid, my first thought turned to the old American Basketball Association (ABA) team, but then I figured--even as a child--that that was ridiculous. Then, Mom and Dad explained the honor to me after receiving their certificates in the mail. I...
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, tornado relief and COVID-19, as well as new leadership appointments. The Governor highlighted several economic development announcements from the week. On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced that Flottweg Separation Technology Inc., a manufacturer of centrifuges and other liquid-solid separation equipment, has committed...
foxlexington.com

UK program graduates most black doctors in institution’s history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The need for social workers continues to grow across Kentucky. On Saturday, 72 new doctors joined the field upon graduation from the University of Kentucky, but for 23 of them the occasion is a little more special and makes an historic impact. “To have...
kentuckytoday.com

Two members of Beshear’s cabinet leaving posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a Thursday press conference at the Capitol that two members of his cabinet, J. Michael Brown and Larry Hayes, will be stepping down shortly, and announced who their successors will be. Brown, who is serving as Executive Cabinet Secretary, and...
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 2, 2022

GLASGOW —The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from May 4 to May 10, 2022. Alexis A. Bowen, 23, and Jayden R. Alley, 23, both of Glasgow. Abigail L. Higdon, 20, of Smiths Grove, and William H. Davis, 21, of Glasgow. May 6,...
harrodsburgherald.com

Ronald Trayner

Ronald Wayne Trayner, 81, husband of Jane Trayner, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center Lexington. Born in Mercer County, Kentucky on Oct. 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Luther and Sadie Trayner. Ronald retired from Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, and lived most of his life in Midway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Austin Traynor, Mary Alice McDonald, Sherman Traynor, Helen Wade, Lynn Trayner and Howard Trayner. Ron “aka” Pop will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jane Trayner, daughters, Debbie Price of Lawrenceburg, Rhonda (Michael) Rankin of Frankfort; grandchildren, Chad (Sara) Trayner of Stamping Ground, Zachary (Jennifer) Rankin of Midway, Matthew Rankin of Frankfort, Hayden Rankin of Frankfort; brother, Morris (Roberta) Trayner of Danville; sister, Doris (Howard) Decker of Suncity Center, Florida; sister- in-law, Kaye Trayner, of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m on Friday, May 13, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad Trayner, Matthew Rankin, Hayden Rankin, Michael Rankin, Dennis Traynor, Troy Trayner. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators, or Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ronald’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com. Paid Obit.
harrodsburgherald.com

Linda Godwin

Linda Doris Godwin died at her home in Cowboy RV park, Mesa, Arizona on April 30, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Miami, Florida, but called Harrodsburg home for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel George Neal and Margaret Eulene Lindsey Neal and her brother Donald Ray Neal. She is survived by her husband Larry Godwin of Mesa, Arizona; her sister, Patricia Nina Neal of Florida; her three daughters, Debbie of Harrodsburg, Belinda of Harrodsburg and Brenda of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandchildren Nichole, Nicholas and Logan, Kayla and Amanda, many great-grandchildren, along with several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda had an adventurous spirit and sailed the coast of Florida with her husband Larry before crisscrossing the country in her camper, making friends at every stop. She called many places home, including Miami, Florida, Roanoke, Virginia, Harrodsburg, and finally Mesa, Arizona. She was a skilled basket weaver and knew how to find a gold nugget by feel alone. She had an easy smile and could make anyone laugh. She leaves behind friends and loved-ones from coast to coast and will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Paid Obit.
HARRODSBURG, KY

