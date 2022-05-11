FIRE DAMAGES ALTON, IOWA RESTAURANT

(UNDATED) -- The latest drought map for Iowa shows much improvement. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought -- with the worst conditions in Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. He says that’s about seven percent of the state, and most of the rest of the state is not rated at all. While things have improved, Hall wants to see more of the drought go away in the rest of May and into June, which are two of the wettest months.

