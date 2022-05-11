ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IA

FIRE DAMAGES ALTON, IOWA RESTAURANT

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRE DEPARTMENTS FROM FOUR NORTHWEST IOWA CITIES RESPONDED...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Semi Toppled When “Haboob” Hits Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Intense Dust Storm Causes Temporary Blackout In NW Iowa

(Little Rock, IA) — The dust was so thick in the air Thursday that it caused a temporary blackout. National Weather Service meteorologist says that weather condition is called a “Haboob.” Fifty years ago, scientists in Arizona began using the term to describe dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. It doesn’t happen often in the Corn Belt region because the area isn’t usually that dry – and, when it is, there are crops like corn and soybeans in the ground to hold the dirt.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hospers, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Granville, IA
City
Alton, IA
City
Orange City, IA
iheart.com

Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Wednesday Storm Damages Hog Building, Knocks Out Power To Large Area

Northwest Iowa — Power outages, along with trees blown over and damage to at least one hog confinement were all part of the thunderstorm that blew through northwest Iowa Wednesday afternoon. Winds that gusted to nearly 50 miles per hour blew the roof off of a hog confinement near...
SHELDON, IA
951thebull.com

Iowa DNR Fishing report for Week of May 12

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
IOWA STATE
KWCH.com

Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Fighting#Soq
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
FORT DODGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 13th, 2022

(UNDATED) -- The latest drought map for Iowa shows much improvement. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought -- with the worst conditions in Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. He says that’s about seven percent of the state, and most of the rest of the state is not rated at all. While things have improved, Hall wants to see more of the drought go away in the rest of May and into June, which are two of the wettest months.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights, a...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Storm fatality confirmed in Sioux Falls, city official says

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCRG.com

Iowa restaurants, grocery stores see increased food, safety violations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety violations is due to the pandemic and staffing shortages. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said several Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited last month. Violations ranged from incorrect...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy