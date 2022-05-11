FIRE DAMAGES ALTON, IOWA RESTAURANT

There were flames and thick smoke coming from a large apartment fire in North Liberty when a person jumped off the third floor balcony to escape Friday afternoon. The North Liberty Fire Department says they were taken to the hospital with injuries. The fire started just before noon at 460...
Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
(Little Rock, IA) — The dust was so thick in the air Thursday that it caused a temporary blackout. National Weather Service meteorologist says that weather condition is called a “Haboob.” Fifty years ago, scientists in Arizona began using the term to describe dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. It doesn’t happen often in the Corn Belt region because the area isn’t usually that dry – and, when it is, there are crops like corn and soybeans in the ground to hold the dirt.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
Northwest Iowa — Power outages, along with trees blown over and damage to at least one hog confinement were all part of the thunderstorm that blew through northwest Iowa Wednesday afternoon. Winds that gusted to nearly 50 miles per hour blew the roof off of a hog confinement near...
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly.
The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death.
A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup is underway after a massive dust storm moved across parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern Iowa on Thursday. High winds moving in front of severe storms caused the phenomenon. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 107 mph. Dakota...
(UNDATED) -- The latest drought map for Iowa shows much improvement. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought -- with the worst conditions in Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. He says that’s about seven percent of the state, and most of the rest of the state is not rated at all. While things have improved, Hall wants to see more of the drought go away in the rest of May and into June, which are two of the wettest months.
A week ago, a man in northeast Iowa took a video of a bear eating out of a bird feeder in his backyard (keep scrolling to watch as well as to read what you are supposed to do if you run into a black bear). Now another video from the...
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights, a...
Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
Iowa City firefighters responded to an early morning house fire that killed a pet and left tens of thousands of dollars in damage. According to an ICFD news release, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 1227 Burns Avenue at 12:58 a.m Thursday. Firefighters arrived on the scene at...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety violations is due to the pandemic and staffing shortages. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said several Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited last month. Violations ranged from incorrect...
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
