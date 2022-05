The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a record number of rural hospital closures, according to the Becker’s Hospital Review. Relief money from the federal government and flexibility under the federal and state public health emergency declarations has helped rural hospitals in Wyoming and across the nation through the worst of the pandemic. But Wyoming's public health emergency ended in March, and a lot of supports will go away when the federal public health emergency eventually ends.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO