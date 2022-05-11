ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

Off to a strong start – Mercer County Powerlifting Team Debut

By Harrodsburg Herald
harrodsburgherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercer County Titans powerlifting team hosted their first ever weight lifting competition with the debut of the 2022 Kentucky Powerlifting Invitational Saturday, May 7. Coaches Jeremy Carlson and Marshall Marcum and a group of Mercer students had taken the hour trip to North Bullitt High School for the Kentucky Push...

www.harrodsburgherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Mercer County, KY
Government
Mercer County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Mercer County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Doug Davenport named Bellarmine men's basketball's 'Coach-in-Waiting'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doug Davenport, an assistant men's basketball coach at Bellarmine University, was named coach-in-waiting Thursday whenever his father, Scott Davenport, retires. While there's no set date for Scott Davenport's retirement, Director of Athletics Scott Weigandt said in a news release Thursday that the university "has taken steps...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Homecoming planned for American Idol finalist from eastern Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — American Idol finalist Noah Thompson will return to the mountains on Tuesday for his "Hometown Visit” if he makes the Top 3 in Sunday's voting. While in Louisa, Thompson's fans will have a rare opportunity to see him during a parade and perform at a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
LOUISA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Powerlifting#Titans#North Bullitt High School#The Sport Complex
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
bassmaster.com

You will be missed, Ray

If you love to watch, read, participate in or make your living in and around bass fishing, Ray Scott touched your life. We got the news Monday that Ray had passed away, and it made me start thinking about the impact he had on the sport. He was a businessman, a promotor, a storyteller and a conservationist – he made bass fishing.
PADUCAH, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 2, 2022

GLASGOW —The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from May 4 to May 10, 2022. Alexis A. Bowen, 23, and Jayden R. Alley, 23, both of Glasgow. Abigail L. Higdon, 20, of Smiths Grove, and William H. Davis, 21, of Glasgow. May 6,...
GLASGOW, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Closure Scheduled For Danville Road/KY 33 On Thursday, May 12

Culvert Replacement Between Milepoints 2.6 And 2.7. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Danville Road/KY 33 South in Mercer County. The temporary closure is necessary for culvert replacement operations. Thursday, May 12 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (times are approximate) Danville Road/KY...
DANVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Ronald Trayner

Ronald Wayne Trayner, 81, husband of Jane Trayner, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center Lexington. Born in Mercer County, Kentucky on Oct. 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Luther and Sadie Trayner. Ronald retired from Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, and lived most of his life in Midway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Austin Traynor, Mary Alice McDonald, Sherman Traynor, Helen Wade, Lynn Trayner and Howard Trayner. Ron “aka” Pop will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jane Trayner, daughters, Debbie Price of Lawrenceburg, Rhonda (Michael) Rankin of Frankfort; grandchildren, Chad (Sara) Trayner of Stamping Ground, Zachary (Jennifer) Rankin of Midway, Matthew Rankin of Frankfort, Hayden Rankin of Frankfort; brother, Morris (Roberta) Trayner of Danville; sister, Doris (Howard) Decker of Suncity Center, Florida; sister- in-law, Kaye Trayner, of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m on Friday, May 13, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad Trayner, Matthew Rankin, Hayden Rankin, Michael Rankin, Dennis Traynor, Troy Trayner. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators, or Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ronald’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com. Paid Obit.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Salvisa’s Gwyn Morgan publishes first book

Gwyn Morgan, an 11 year old from Salvisa, has a book out and it might be just the thing to read with all the sad news these days. Gwyn Morgan knows a thing or two about sad news. She is fighting glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that attacks the brain and spinal cord. She says she wanted to write a book showing sadness is a healthy emotion, and that everyone has something to offer.
SALVISA, KY
wnky.com

Man recreates historic sign in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City added a new feature, along with their new welcome center. As a favor, the sign, containing 32 other signs, was created by Ryan Davis. Davis is a local to Cave City who runs his own business called Rustic Revival. His company includes creating artisan furniture and woodwork.
CAVE CITY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy