PROSPECT, Ky. — It's no secret property values in Jefferson County have skyrocketed over the past year, which also means property taxes are going up. Now, there's a call for those in Frankfort to give relief to retired and disabled Kentuckians so they don't get priced out of their homes. In areas such as Prospect, Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger says property taxes may go up by as much as 30% this year.

PROSPECT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO