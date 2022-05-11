Bell wins Bill Nunn Jr. Award

Four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger got offered by Rutgers football on Thursday night. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback for Calvary Day School (Savannah, GA), Merklinger is ranked the No. 137 player in the class of 2024 in the 247Sports Composite. As a sophomore, Merklinger completed 70.4 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,513 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led his team with 11 rushing touchdowns and was second with 297 rushing yards. Last season, Calvary Day went 12-1, losing to Fellowship Christian 21-14 in the playoffs. He has an offer list that includes Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO