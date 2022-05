New Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine is bothered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making NFL Draft night promises they did not keep. An NFL team thinking they would take one player and then selecting another at the draft is not uncommon. And players being disappointed they did not land with the franchise they hoped to is also a common occurrence after the annual seven-round event. However, Georgia alum Lewis Cine still has a bad taste left in his mouth from his NFL Draft experience last month.

