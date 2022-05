AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting on Broad St. Just before 3 a.m. April 10, Deputies responded to the corner of Broad and 10 St. for a reported assault. The victims has been shot several times: one in the neck and the other back and arm. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO