Raven Golf Fourth at Green Acres

Monday night’s boys soccer contest between the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Sigourney-Keota Cobras in Wellman was lopsided as the Hawks took a 12-0 win, with the game stopped due to margin at halftime. As a team, Mid-Prairie had 22 total shots, 16 of those on goal. Six different Golden Hawks scored in the win, led by Jackson Pennington’s four goals. Gunnar Gingerich, Alex Bean and Owen Trimpe each tallied twice while Noah Ford and Adrian Sanchez had a goal apiece. Single assists went to Tucker Miller, Gunnar Gingerich, Ford, Bean, Grady Gingerich, Sam Harris and Collin Miller. Justice Jones turned in a clean sheet. The win moves Mid-Prairie to 10-1 on the year with a date at West Branch to take on the Bears Friday.
Comments / 0