Donnellson, IA

Raven Golf Fourth at Green Acres

By Zach Ulin
 2 days ago

The Hillcrest Academy Boys Golf team tried their luck in an 18-hole Saturday invitational at...

Keota Golf Runner-Up at SICL Meet

Before advancing through their district on Wednesday, the Keota boys’ golf team put together a strong showing at Monday’s South Iowa Cedar League Meet at Oskaloosa Golf Course with a runner-up finish. The Eagles placed second out of 12 teams with an 18-hole score of 359, seven strokes...
KEOTA, IA
Sigourney Boys Golf Advances Past Sectionals

The season is still alive for the Sigourney boys’ golf team when they cracked the top three at Wednesday’s class 1A sectional in New Sharon. The Savages finished third in the field with an 18-hole score of 366 and since the host school North Mahaska was in the top two, a third team was able to advance through. The Warhawks won with a final tally of 343 and Lynnville-Sully was second with 358. Clay Morse led the black and gold with a runner-up medalist round of 83. North Mahaska’s Nash Smith had the top score of 80.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Ravens and Huskies Score Spots at Districts

The Class 1A sectional golf tournament at Knoll Ridge Golf Course in North English took on a local flavor Wednesday with a pair of KCII area schools advancing to next week’s district meet. The top two teams at each location advance to the next round, unless one of those two schools is the host school, then it’s the top three. That’s exactly what happened in North English with the Bears taking the meet on their home course shooting a 351. Eli Marsh of the Bears was meet medalist with an 82 and Gage Heyne for EV was medalist runner-up with an 85. Hillcrest Academy got through as the team runner up with their 381 led by Jace Rempel, the overall fourth place individual, with a round of 89. He spoke after the meet about his day. “I shot a solid score in this heat so I was happy with it. The course was playing pretty quick. On hole nine, of the front nine, I chipped in from the fringe for par so I was happy with that. Our front nines today were pretty good. We didn’t quite close it out how we would like to but, I think we’re going to do pretty good overall.”
NORTH ENGLISH, IA
Donnellson, IA
Iowa Sports
Six Area Events Qualify for State at Sigourney Qualifier; Others Await Fate This Weekend

Five KCII area schools were part of the Class 1A state track qualifier meet at Cobra Field in Sigourney Thursday, and six events made sure they will be part of next week’s competition in Des Moines. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves owned four of the six bids doled out to KCII area teams Thursday, three belonging to the Lady Wolves. WMU won the shuttle hurdle with a team of Morgan Grelk, Kayreanna Sharar, Josie Nelson and Keetyn Townsley beating the field with their time of 1:11.82. Townsley also took home the title in the 100m hurdles in 16.73 seconds. Jobey Malone won the shot put for the Lady Wolves with her throw of 37 feet. The fourth bid came from the Wolves Cam Buffington, as he flew 20’11” to claim the long jump. The two WMU field event winners, Malone and Buffington talked with KCII sports about their wins. Malone said, “It’s about not getting nervous, staying under control and not overthinking it. I came out with a 37 (feet), so I’m pretty proud of that. I’m really close to the school record so I have been pushing myself to get as far as I can. I had my mind clear and I just threw it.”
SIGOURNEY, IA
Local Scout Completes Eagle Project

The City of Kalona has new signage on the Southtown Area Trail thanks to Boy Scout Mose Yoder. Mose is a member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside, and he installed the signs as a project to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the highest a boy scout can receive. Requirements include picking out a project that will be unique to the scout.The scout must lead the project and discuss the project with the beneficiary, they cannot financially benefit from the project and it must be approved by the scout leaders and beneficiary.
KALONA, IA
Demon Boys Golf Advance to Districts, Runner-Up at Sheaffer

Survive and advance time started off on the right foot for the Washington boys’ golf team on Wednesday when they cracked the top two at a class 3A sectional in Fort Madison. The familiar Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course was kind to the Demons, as they advanced through by placing second with an 18-hole score of 325. The first team left out in Clear Creek-Amana was four strokes behind with a 329. Solon went low for the title by shooting a 293. Roman Roth was just one stroke off the win with a 72 to place third individually. Luke Beenblossom finished with an 82, Grant Sobaski 85, Isaac Vetter 86, John Prochaska 88, and Teague Mayer 89.
FORT MADISON, IA
Mid-Prairie Track Teams Own Oval in Eddyville With Dual Team Meet Titles; 28 Events Auto-Qualify For State

At the end of the night at Ike Ryan Field at Eddyville-Blakesburg High School, long after the other track teams had boarded buses following the 2A state qualifier track meet, the Mid-Prairie boys and girls teams were the only ones left, still on the infield celebrating their accomplishments with family and friends. This scene was fitting. The Golden Hawks own dominance had left them competing on a level by themselves all night.
EDDYVILLE, IA
Josiah
Washington Bass Fishing Team Places Fourth at Team Championships

It was the 4th annual Iowa High School Bass Team Championships over the weekend at Pleasant Creek Lake in the Cedar Rapids area and Washington finished top five. The two time champion Demons placed fourth this year with their top two boats compiling 9.14 pounds of bass. ADM was a first time winner with a weight of 16.06 pounds. Each boat contains two people with a maximum of five bass that can be used for weigh in. The Demons had six boats compete on Saturday with brothers Ethan and Caleb Zieglowsky placing sixth out of 32 with five bass that totaled 5.13 pounds. The winning team from Cedar Falls compiled 10.32 pounds. Other Washington groups that posted scores included Grant Sobaski and Drew Horak finishing 10th with two fish that weighed in at 4.01 pounds and John Prochaska and Kole Williams caught one that totaled 1.27 pounds. Other participants included Lance Sobaski, Luke Beenblossom, Cashden Pepper, Jude Carter, William Peterson, and Jonathan Moore.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sectionals Start Boys Golf Postseason Wednesday

Today is the start of the second season for KCII area boys golf teams when sectional tournaments commence. At each site, the top two teams, unless one is the host team, then top three, and the top two individuals plus ties advance to districts Monday. The Washington Demons start the...
GOLF
Washington Girls Golf Compete at Ottumwa, SEC Meet Today

In the final run through before the conference meet today, a couple of Washington girls’ golfers competed in the makeup Ottumwa tournament yesterday on a hot afternoon to play. Half of the team was absent due to other school activities so the Demons did not post a team score,...
OTTUMWA, IA
Ravens Fly By Indians

Start to finish on Monday, the Hillcrest Academy boys soccer team dominated their match with the Wapello Indians, taking a 7-0 Senior Night victory in Kalona. Diego Ramos got the scoring started for the Ravens with a fifth minute goal. That’s where the score would stand at the break. In the second half, Hillcrest owned the Wapello defense, scoring six times. In the 48th minute Jorge Canchola cashed in a Ramos assist, then Seth Ours supplied the assist for the second Ramos goal of the night to push the lead to 3-0. Micah Gerber completed a natural hat trick over the next six minutes with all three assists coming from Grant Bender to make it 6-0 and then Bender struck with his own goal from the 20 yard mark on a Collin Miller assist to make it 7-0. Aiden Krabill posted seven saves for a clean sheet.
KALONA, IA
#Green Acres#Golf Course
Demon Girls and Boys Soccer On Short End at Bracewell

A couple of low scoring affairs played out on the turf at Bracewell Stadium on Monday and the Washington soccer teams found themselves on the wrong side of a Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep against Burlington. The boys’ game was a stalemate until the final seconds of the first half when...
BURLINGTON, IA
Winfield-Mt. Union Welcomes All Alumni

The Winfield Alumni Committee is issuing an invitation to all alumni for a Winfield-Mt Union All-School Reunion Open House. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28th at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield. Those who attend are invited to come to town, visit, and enjoy refreshments at the reception at Twin Lakes Bar. The Winfield Museum will also be open from 2-5p.m. Those with ties to schools in Mt. Union and Wyman are also invited. There will be a donation jar at the open house to help with future events. More information is available at the Winfield/WMU Alumni Association Facebook page.
WINFIELD, IA
Hawks Handle Cobras in One Half

Monday night’s boys soccer contest between the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Sigourney-Keota Cobras in Wellman was lopsided as the Hawks took a 12-0 win, with the game stopped due to margin at halftime. As a team, Mid-Prairie had 22 total shots, 16 of those on goal. Six different Golden Hawks scored in the win, led by Jackson Pennington’s four goals. Gunnar Gingerich, Alex Bean and Owen Trimpe each tallied twice while Noah Ford and Adrian Sanchez had a goal apiece. Single assists went to Tucker Miller, Gunnar Gingerich, Ford, Bean, Grady Gingerich, Sam Harris and Collin Miller. Justice Jones turned in a clean sheet. The win moves Mid-Prairie to 10-1 on the year with a date at West Branch to take on the Bears Friday.
WELLMAN, IA
