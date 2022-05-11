Raven Golf Fourth at Green Acres

The Class 1A sectional golf tournament at Knoll Ridge Golf Course in North English took on a local flavor Wednesday with a pair of KCII area schools advancing to next week’s district meet. The top two teams at each location advance to the next round, unless one of those two schools is the host school, then it’s the top three. That’s exactly what happened in North English with the Bears taking the meet on their home course shooting a 351. Eli Marsh of the Bears was meet medalist with an 82 and Gage Heyne for EV was medalist runner-up with an 85. Hillcrest Academy got through as the team runner up with their 381 led by Jace Rempel, the overall fourth place individual, with a round of 89. He spoke after the meet about his day. “I shot a solid score in this heat so I was happy with it. The course was playing pretty quick. On hole nine, of the front nine, I chipped in from the fringe for par so I was happy with that. Our front nines today were pretty good. We didn’t quite close it out how we would like to but, I think we’re going to do pretty good overall.”

