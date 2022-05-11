ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Top 11 Towns That Collect The Most Traffic Ticket Money In New York

By Dave Fields
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It is never fun to get pulled over and get a speeding or traffic ticket, but there are some towns and cities in New York that you want to avoid because they issue more tickets than normal. According to the website traffictickets.com these New York towns collected the most...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
longisland.com

Crazy Facts About Long Island Bay Houses

A handful of little bay homes still dot the marshlands of Hempstead Bay, a holdover of the shacks that baymen built to be close to the water where they made their living starting as far back as the 1600s. These tiny homes have no electricity, no permanent foundations and are prone to floating away in exceptionally high tides. Once seen as a hazard to the wetlands, these curiosities became seen as an important part of Long Island history and promptly preserved by conservationists.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Colonie, NY
State
New York State
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Southampton, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Amherst, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
electrek.co

NYC wants to take 25% of its street space away from cars in favor of a walkable/bikeable city

Back when COVID-19 ravaged New York City and turned the city’s transportation needs upside down, significant portions of the road space were repurposed for non-car use. From bike lanes to public seating and urban parks, roads that previously saw gridlocked traffic were nearly instantly transformed into public spaces that benefitted a wider group of residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Keep Off The Grass: Albany Named 3rd Worst US City For Allergies

If you’re like me, you’ve been enjoying the beautiful warm weather in the Capital Region this week with tissue in hand and the occasional tear – not because of the beauty of spring turning to summer, but because of seasonal allergies. Every few minutes, my coworkers will hear a big ole honk from my office as I try to clear things out.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Crossgates Mall Announces Expanded Operating Hours

Due to increased traffic and customer demand, Crossgates Mall is expanding its hours of operation. Many things that did change during the pandemic will stay forever changed, and lets be honest - many for good reason. Through all of our challenges, we found many ways to make life easier regardless of the pandemic. Working from home or remotely we found ways to create more flexibility in our lives, we now have pick-up or delivery for pretty much any consumer item now, and if you ever need an excuse to sit home and relax on your own, social distancing can always be your goto.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Tickets#Distracted Driving#Traffic Violations#Vehicles#Canadian
Jalopnik

New York Fire Trucks Sound Unhappy About Their One (1) Job

If you’d asked me as a kid to make a sound like a fire truck, I’d have gladly shouted at the top of my voice “neeeew naaaaw, neeeew naaaaw, neeeew naaaaw,” until someone yelled at me to stop. But then I moved to New York and found out that there’s a whole orchestra of different emergency service sirens to imitate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Gothamist.com

New York said it cracked down on marijuana ‘gifting’ — Or did it?

New York was trying to send a message. The state permitted marijuana possession last year, but recreational sales of the drug remain illegal until regulators can set up business licenses. This process has been slow — with the first legal sales still months away. But recreational dispensaries didn’t want to wait and began “gifting” their customers weed with the purchase of, say, a digital video – exploiting a potential loophole in the state law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

College Point Amazon facility a possibility

Recent real estate transactions and lobbying data suggest that an Amazon distribution center may be coming to College Point. According to city records, The New York Times recently leased a significant portion of its property in College Point — the site of the paper’s distribution center — to Wildflower Industrial LTD, an infrastructure firm with a focus on green development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

How To Make the Most of Casual Weekend Trip To the Catskills

When it comes to reinvention, the Catskills are king. From the 19th to mid-20th centuries, the rolling plateaus northwest of New York City went from fantastical wilderness to beloved Jewish Borscht Belt. In the summer of ’69, bohemian Boomers turned it into a hippie haunt, and most recently, Brooklyn hicksters molded the mountains into an affordable anti-Hamptons for uber-cool urbanites. But the anti-Hamptons are dying. A pandemic-fueled real estate explosion has turned towns from Narrowsburg to New Paltz into top-dollar destinations. With non-stop openings of luxury hotels and high-end boutiques, the region is in a new era: Hamptonsification. This means taking a Catskills weekend getaway can quickly get expensive.
103.9 The Breeze

12 Great Waterfront Homes in New York That You Can Afford!

For many of us it is a dream we have had for a long time. A place to get away from it all. A place of peace and quiet, fun and family. What am I talking about?. Realistically, this may be a dream that is above our means, so the dream continues. A casual look at lakefront or riverfront homes, or even homes with water views, puts a price tag on them out of our reach. Look at some of the homes on the lakes in the Adirondacks. Expect to pay well over two million dollars there, even for a small "camp."
REAL ESTATE
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy