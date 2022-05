When someone says “Julian Schnabel” in certain circles, his name invokes those infamous smashed ceramics paintings that literally broke the concept of surface into smithereens, turning late-stage East Coast Abstract Expressionism into a spectacle of ambition, rebellion, and theatricality caught in a Newtonian struggle with gravity and alchemy. His subsequent decades of constant practice explored the abject and mythological in a range of uber-confident and sometimes polarizing but always relevant aesthetic gestures. But in other circles — especially L.A. aka Hollywood — Julian Schnabel is foremost the visionary filmmaker behind cinematic masterpieces like Basquiat and The Diving-Bell and the Butterfly and one hell of a van Gogh bifocal biopic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO