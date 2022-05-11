ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

By Jacklyn Krol
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth for countless reasons. However, even at Disney things go wrong, from ride malfunctions to...

975now.com

Comments / 0

Person
Walt Disney
PopCrush

Disney World Guest Finds Giant Broken Light Fixture at Magic Kingdom, Wears It on Head

A guest at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom witnessed an unusual accident that led to a new hat. Affixed with large, orb-like bulbs, dark green light fixtures line the area around the bus depot outside the entrance to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando. On May 1, Twitter user @GrandCalStan posted a photo of him near the outdoor bus terminal holding one of the larger-than-life light fixtures that somewhat resemble fishbowls.
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Caught On Camera#Disney Theme Parks#Walt Disney World#Tiktok#Tinker Bell
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Star Wars Launch Bay Will Reopen with Character Meet-and-Greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

No details or a timeframe have been announced, but Walt Disney World has confirmed that Star Wars Launch Bay will eventually reopen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars Launch Bay closed in March 2020 with the rest of Walt Disney World Resort due to COVID-19. It only reopened to be used as a Relaxation Station and later as a walkthrough exhibit but has mostly remained closed.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
WDW News Today

Police Handcuff and Escort Young Guest Out of Magic Kingdom

TikTok user Natalie Curling shared a video of several Sheriff’s Department officers escorting a young guest out of Magic Kingdom yesterday evening. A magical day at Disney world arresting a child #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #wdw #magic #florida. ♬ The Disney Logo Theme When You Wish Upon A Star (From...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Police Arrest Young Guest at Magic Kingdom, Cast Members Wrangle Snake, Technology Updated for Fantasmic!, and More: Daily Recap (5/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
