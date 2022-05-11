ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Autoinjectors Market to See Major Growth Forecast by 2027 | Abbvie, Ypsomed, Consort Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan, Becton, Dickinson and Company

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report published by VynZ Research envisages the Global Autoinjectors Market to hit USD 5.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2027. Due to the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, the increasing incidence of anaphylaxis, and the development in technology, the market is rising at a considerable...

