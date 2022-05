Property owners who take issue with the appraised market value of their homes have through Monday to file a formal protest with the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD). Taxpayers can handle the entire appeal online using the iFile and iSettle processes or through the more traditional route of delivering or mailing their protest and copies of documentation to HCAD, potentially leading to informal and formal hearings. The iFile and iSettle programs and the protest form are available at hcad.org.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO