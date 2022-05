What were the most common jobs in the Show-Me State back in the 1870s? You certainly wouldn't have made your living being an "Influencer" let me assure you of that. Stacker.com has come out with a list that gives details on what the Most Common Jobs 150 Years Ago in Missouri were and most of them involve farming. They got their information for this list from the US Census Bureau, and they go on to say on the site that...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO