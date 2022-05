As the pandemic nears its third year, healthcare remains top of mind for many people. Intel on Tuesday gave three students a high-profile platform at Intel Vision 2022. These young innovators all chose to share how they'd use technology to address healthcare challenges. They envision a world where tech can improve healthcare access and equity, identify biomarkers of disease before long-term debilitating illness takes hold, and empower the visually impaired with tools that can enhance their sensory experiences.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO