JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 11TH, 2022￼

Rose N. Oliver, 77, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 7:52 pm May 10, 2022 at her residence in Dix, Illinois. She was born May 3, 1945 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Obadiah and Amelia (Phillips) Chapman. Rose married Ray Herman Oliver on May 29, 1962 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly forty-five years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 2, 2007.Rose is survived by her sons, John Oliver and friend, Christy White of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Timothy Oliver of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Jason Oliver of Dix, Illinois; daughters, Susan Varney of Dix, Illinois, Brenda Vinson and friend, Dusty Gowler of Texico, Illinois, Vickie Hemmer and husband, Owen of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Kimberly Karch and friend, Jasyn Alois of Ina, Illinois; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Chapman and wife, Judy, Louis Chapman and wife, Windy, Paul Chapman and wife, Debbie; sisters, Florella Rexroad and husband, David, Beatrice Scott and husband, George; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Peanut.In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Decker; brother, John Chapman; and sister, Mary Stull.Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to everyone and worked as a CNA for thirty-five years. Rose was committed to going to mass and she will be greatly missed.

