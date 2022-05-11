ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 11TH, 2022￼

 2 days ago

MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 43-year-old Matthew Carter of...

Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — State police say a 36-year-old man has been shot and wounded by officers after escaping from a jail transport van in western Indiana and later firing shots from an apartment he ran into. Police said Jayme Lopez of Gary fled about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after...
KENTLAND, IN
Police fatally shoot armed man inside suburban Chicago bank

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team member fatally shot an armed man inside a suburban Chicago bank branch. Romeoville police say the suspect was shot by a Will County SWAT officer and was taken to an hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Dr. Eugene S. Clarke

He was born November 28, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Gordon Clarke and Lucile (Flucky) Clarke. He married Nancy Moore on November 3, 1962, in East Alton, Illinois and she survives. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Nancy Clarke of Centralia, he is also survived by...
CENTRALIA, IL
Lila Mae Hoffman

CENTRALIA — Lila Mae Hoffman, 83, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. She was born on February 2, 1939, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Dudley Harold “D.H.” “Shorty” and Ruth (Blessman)...
CENTRALIA, IL
Don Cleveland Lowery

Don Cleveland Lowery, 90, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:22 pm May 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Hubert and Clara Lowery. Don is survived by his son, Lon Lowery of Florida; daughter, Kim Stoner of Texas; step-son, Robert Fagan and wife, Magaly Fagan of Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Stoner, Miles Stoner, and Aaron Lowery of Texas, Sofia and Darío Fagan of Virginia, and Nicole Wilson of Oklahoma; his sisters, Carol Ann Greenwalt and Sandra Sloan of Mount Vernon; his brother, Randy, and wife, Linda Lowery of Mount Vernon; his close friend nephew, Ryan Sloan; and numerous nieces nephews.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
David McNeal

CENTRALIA — David McNeal, 73, passed away at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas on March 9, 2022. Son of the late Opal and Fred Greathouse. He was born on August 10, 1948, in Centralia, Illinois at Saint Mary’s hospital. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1968. David served as a special forces combat Marine during the Vietnam War where he achieved the rank of Corporal. He was a decorated Veteran with three purple hearts. He worked in the chemical field and as a National Service Officer in Chicago, Illinois for the VFW and the Purple Heart.
CENTRALIA, IL
Dortha F. Szarwinski

Dortha F. Szarwinski, 91, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 am May 10, 2022 at her residence in Woodlawn, Illinois. She was born February 4, 1931 in Scheller, Illinois to the late Frank and Lillian (Kubicki) Nickrent. Dortha is survived by daughter, Connie Delaney of Woodlawn, Illinois; grandson, Lee McNealy and partner, David Marks of Carbondale, Illinois; granddaughter, Pam Fox and husband, Carl of Saint Louis, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Jessie, Jacob, Carl; sisters, Patricia Martin of Saint Louis, Missouri, Barbara Parrott of Woodlawn, Illinois, Martina Kitowski and husband, Gene of Saint Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews including, Judy Bennett of Mattoon, Illinois.In addition to her parents, Dortha was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen; brother, Leonard Nickrent; sisters, Mary Ann Mclain, Rosie Lease, Esther Bochantin, and Margaret Hodges. Dortha enjoyed doing puzzles, painting, and plastic canvases. She enjoyed being in her yard and doing garden work. She was of the Catholic Faith. Dortha was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be greatly missed.
WOODLAWN, IL
Rose N. Oliver

Rose N. Oliver, 77, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 7:52 pm May 10, 2022 at her residence in Dix, Illinois. She was born May 3, 1945 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Obadiah and Amelia (Phillips) Chapman. Rose married Ray Herman Oliver on May 29, 1962 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly forty-five years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 2, 2007.Rose is survived by her sons, John Oliver and friend, Christy White of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Timothy Oliver of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Jason Oliver of Dix, Illinois; daughters, Susan Varney of Dix, Illinois, Brenda Vinson and friend, Dusty Gowler of Texico, Illinois, Vickie Hemmer and husband, Owen of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Kimberly Karch and friend, Jasyn Alois of Ina, Illinois; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Chapman and wife, Judy, Louis Chapman and wife, Windy, Paul Chapman and wife, Debbie; sisters, Florella Rexroad and husband, David, Beatrice Scott and husband, George; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Peanut.In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Decker; brother, John Chapman; and sister, Mary Stull.Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to everyone and worked as a CNA for thirty-five years. Rose was committed to going to mass and she will be greatly missed.
DIX, IL

