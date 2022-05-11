2022 Spring Youth Sports - Lil Pint Baseball (ages 5-6)

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting multiple drive-thru/self shop pop-up markets in the parking lot of Extra Space Storage located at 1258 US -12, Fox Lake, IL. The Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting multiple drive-thru/self shop pop-up markets in the parking lot of Extra Space Storage located at 1258 US -12, Fox Lake, IL. Anyone in need of a little extra help during this time can pick up fresh groceries. Distribution times are subject to change based on product availability/while supplies last. Everyone is welcome, and no ID or referral is needed.

FOX LAKE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO