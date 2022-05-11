ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Who is the new longest-tenured Buffalo Bills player?

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FppWv_0facTLEW00

The Buffalo Bills technically hadn’t had Jerry Hughes on their roster for a few weeks. When the new NFL league year began (a.k.a. when free agency started in April), the defensive end became a free agent.

Despite the addition of pass rusher Von Miller and Shaq Lawson re-signing in Buffalo, there still remained a chance, albeit small, that the 34-year-old could return to the Bills.

That officially ended up not happening. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Hughes had signed with his hometown team, the Houston Texans.

Hughes was viewed as a team leader and vocal member of the Bills. That often comes with the status that Hughes held for the past few years.

Following the 2018 season, defensive tackle Kyle Williams retired. Williams was the longest-tenured member of the team, and he handed that torch off to Hughes.

Now time to answer the question at hand: Who now carries that title in Buffalo?

The answer is long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Ferguson is only 28 but he’s still the holder of that honor. He is one of the only members of the team that was with the Bills before Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott arrived.

Ferguson first joined the Bills in May 2016 after that year’s NFL draft, signing as a UDFA. Technically defensive end Shaq Lawson joined the team a few days prior to Ferguson because he was actually picked at the draft by Buffalo–but Lawson departed the Bills and has since returned.

Ferguson technically has had two stints in Buffalo as well, but it doesn’t matter in terms of longevity on the roster.

Ferguson technically was cut at the end of training camp in 2016. That season was the final one for Garrison Sanborn in Buffalo, who was the Bills’ long snapper from 2009-2016.

After clearing waivers, Ferguson went on to sign with Buffalo’s practice squad and stayed there in 2016, then the ensuing year in 2017 he took over the full-time snapping duties. It’s a job he’s held to this day as Ferguson has since signed two extensions with the Bills.

For those wondering, here’s how Ferguson feels about now being the “old man” in the locker room, at least in terms of tenure on the team:

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Bills Called NFL Team About Acquiring Star Running Back

The Buffalo Bills have made most of the moves they will make before the start of training camp in late July, other than rookie free agent signings and releases. The 2022 NFL schedule will drop on Thursday at 8 pm on The NFL Network, so we will see when the Bills will play their opponents; we already know they will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 pm in week 2 in the league's first-ever, non-week 1 double header.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Yardbarker

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have "bad blood" over his retirement, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. When asked in his weekly Steelers chat, Dulac was asked if Roethlisberger was forced to retire, somewhat like how Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu's career ended. Dulac answered, "I would say it’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Houston Texans#Udfa
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Announce They Are Hiring

Mine was as a stocker during the evening and overnight for a discount retailer. It was not exactly a fun job and only lasted one summer, but it was the first real taste of the real world and adult life. I was better for it. That went into a fast...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Longevity
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Week 1 Schedule Rumor

As we approach the the NFL's full 2022 schedule reveal, more and more leaks are starting to hit the Twittersphere. Including, the Cowboys season opener. According to one account, Dallas is rumored to be traveling to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jags come Week 1. Cowboys Nation...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ravens Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive tackle Xavier Kelly on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. Kelly signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during last year's OTAs and was cut a week later on June 1 -- the same day he underwent surgery to repair the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

The Lions Announce They've Released A QB

The Detroit Lions trimmed their roster some more on Wednesday, releasing one of their four quarterbacks. Detroit cut Steven Montez, the team announced earlier this morning. Montez spent the 2021 season on the Lions' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the organization earlier this offseason. The former Colorado...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy