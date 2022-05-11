ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls Fans Can Get into this Illinois Summer Festival Absolutely Free

By Michelle
 2 days ago
Mark your calendar, the first ever Bulls Fest is taking over the United Center this Labor Day weekend. In the past few years we have seen so many festivals get canceled or postponed, but this summer it looks like we're really going to be able to get out there and...

