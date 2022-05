PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two wanted in connection to the May 8 murder of an 18-year-old Dumfries man are in custody, according to Prince William County police. According to the Prince William County Police Dept., the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital where 18-year-old Michael Arthur of Dumfries was brought in following a shooting in the area of the Somerset Pointe Apartments in the 14000 block of Deming Dr. in Gainesville. A short time later, Arthur died.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO