May is not looking to June but back at April, and April looked back at the winter months. The experts now predict that this May will be one of the coldest Mays on record. In fact, Seattle has not seen a colder May 12 since the year Prince made famous in 1982, 1999. May seems like a done deal (the 10-day forecast sees nothing but more rain and clouds and historically low temperatures). But what about June? What will it do to us? Is summer waiting there? Is it energized by the spring it sucked out of April and May? Will it break out with a brilliance whose heat makes us pay for these cool and mild days?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO