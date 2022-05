New York, NY – State officials have added the names of 49 police officers from six departments to the Memorial wall in Albany honoring fallen police officers across the state. Forty-four men and five women who died in the line of duty over the last two years were recognized at a May 10 ceremony for their fatal injuries they sustained on duty, or as the result of COVID-19 or a Ground Zero-related illnesses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO