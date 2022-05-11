ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A link to the past

Nature.com
 2 days ago

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Having a sense of the history of research and clinical practice is valuable. With that in mind, we now publish Journal Club articles that focus on historical papers that are of particular significance, a link from past to present. The pace...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Understanding the contextual functions of C1q and LAIR-1 and their applications

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The importance of the complement component C1q has been highlighted by its involvement in autoimmunity, infection, inflammatory diseases, and tumors. The unique tulip-like structure of C1q has both a collagen-like stalk (C1q tail) and heterotrimeric globular head (gC1q), each with different binding specificities, and the binding of these components to their respective receptors leads to functional complexities in the body and bridges innate and adaptive immunity. This review describes the fundamental roles of C1q in various microenvironments and focuses on the importance of the interactions of C1q and its receptors with the inhibitory receptor LAIR-1 in maintaining homeostasis. Current therapeutic opportunities modulating LAIR-1 are also discussed.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Hepatitis B Virus#Journal Club
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Materials go retro

Retrosynthesis is a common strategy for the design of synthetic routes to organic molecules. Implementing the concept in materials science is a further step towards guided approaches to materials synthesis. Organic chemists often use retrosynthetic analysis to find synthetic routes to target molecules, including those with a diverse range of...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Efficient free electron laser

A single-pass free electron laser operating at 0.16 THz with an energy efficiency of ~10% promises compact and high-power sources in the terahertz spectral region. In contrast to the flourishing development of optical light"“matter studies, which mainly focus on exciting and manipulating atoms and valence electrons, the progress in controlling collective motions and dynamics of phonons and magnons in materials has been hindered by the scarcity of suitable radiation sources1 operating in the terahertz spectrum (0.1 to 10 THz). In addition, the growing demand for nonlinear and non-resonant excitation and control of materials requires terahertz sources with improved efficiency and higher output powers2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gaming stereochemistry

R/S Chemistry is a free, game-based learning tool for students to practise stereochemical assignments in an interactive setting, leading to increased student engagement in the topic. Stereochemistry is an essential concept inÂ introductory organic chemistry courses. Learning the concepts of stereochemistry, however, requires students to visualize the structures of molecules...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reporting T cell proliferation

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive CD8+ T cells differentiate into effector cells (Teff), a small population of which then contracts into a central memory pool (Tcm) after antigen clearing. Technical advances have enable tracing families of T cells derived from the same T cell clone over time, but reconstructing the division history of T cells in vivo has so far remained a challenge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: MicroRNA gene expression during retinoic acid-induced differentiation of human acute promyelocytic leukemia

Following the publication of this article, it was noted that the U6 Northern Blotting control was used more than once in Figs. 2a and 2e. The authors have carried out repeat experiments and results are consistent with the initial result reported and validated independently by other groups. The corrected version of Figs. 2a and 2e are provided below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two-photon imaging in freely behaving mice

The MINI2P is a two-photon miniscope that enables robust calcium imaging during mouse behavior. Edvard Moser from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim and his colleagues have been studying how spatial information is encoded and stored in the brain. Much of this work has been done using electrophysiology, but the researchers have also used 2P microscopy to image spatially tuned cells while head-fixed mice navigated in a virtual environment. "We soon realized that virtual environments are not real environments," says Moser, suggesting that the mice "know that it isn't the same." Hence, there is a need for 2P miniscope to image neuronal activity in freely behaving animals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Good vibrations for quantum computing

Quantum computing operations are realized using acoustic devices, paving the way for a new type of quantum processor. Quantum computers promise to exponentially speed up a range of important and highly challenging computational tasks1. However, their physical architectures are complex, the quantum states they rely on are fragile, and computing operations with them are sensitive to errors. Parallel experiments reported by Alex Wollack and colleagues2 in Nature and Uwe von LÃ¼pke and colleagues3 in Nature Physics have now shown that quantum computing operations can be performed with acoustic devices. This approach promises to suppress key error pathways and allow quantum states to be protected from their environments for far longer. As such, it represents significant progress towards robust quantum computing.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Microwave treatment of rice bran and its effect on phytochemical content and antioxidant activity

An alternative approach for rice bran stabilization is microwave treatment. However, the effects of the microwave treatment on the contents of bioactive compounds and antioxidant activities of the rice bran have rarely been reported in detail. In this study, microwave pretreatment (130"“880Â W for 0.5"“5.0Â min) of rice bran was proposed where the antioxidant activity, total flavonoids, and total phenolic contents were determined using UV"“Vis spectrometry. Tocols, Î³-oryzanols, squalene, phytosterols and phenolic compounds were quantified using high-performance liquid chromatography. The results showed an increase in the antioxidant activity (0.5 folds), total phenolic contents (1.3 folds), total flavonoid contents (0.9 folds), total tocols (2.6 folds), total Î³-oryzanols (1.6 folds), and total phytosterols (1.4 folds). Phytochemicals were enhanced, especially trans-p-coumaric acid (10.3 folds) and kaempferol (8.6 folds). The microwave treatment at 440Â W for 2.5Â min provided the best contents of the bioactive compounds and antioxidant activity. This work revealed the microwave treatment as a potential tool for stabilizing rice bran and increasing the usability of its phytochemicals, which applies to several industries concerning the use of rice bran as an ingredient.
SCIENCE

