Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) with locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon has announced a generous charitable sponsorship from Pinpoint Security, LLC. Pinpoint Security, based in Yukon, provides cyber security consulting for clients of all sizes and industries. The company works with businesses, organizations and stakeholders throughout the state to stabilize and secure its operations. Founded in 2018 by SWOSU alumni including current SWOSU Alumni Association President Stephen Nelson (Class of 2000), Pinpoint Security is delighted to support SWOSU Athletics.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO