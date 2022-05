We have all seen this movie before. The Toronto Maple Leafs, with a chance to close out an opponent, failing to do so and having to play another winner-take-all Game 7. They were 10 minutes away on Thursday night from finally slaying their postseason demons, knocking out the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and advancing to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO