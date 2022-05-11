Concern for Missing Germantown Teenager

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
A 21-year-old male from Germantown and a 16-year-old male from Gaithersburg are deceased following the report of a shooting that occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive. At approximately 4:20 p.m., 5th District officers responded to Holy Cross Germantown...
At approximately 2:54 p.m Thursday., the Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police Departments responded to the area of S Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard for the report of a stabbing. The suspect is in police custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to...
Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead them to identify a suspect being a recent church burglary. Police responded for a reported burglary at the Georgia Avenue Baptist Church around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. Detectives determined the...
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Fairfax County police were pulled into a chase on I-495 during rush hour after a reported armed robbery in Tysons yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). Two men and a woman allegedly stole several pairs of shoes from a person who had agreed to meet them to sell property in the 1900 block of Old Gallows Road around 5:30 p.m.
A total of six people were hurt, including three children — one of whom has life-threatening injuries, after a crash on Connecticut Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning, police say. A car and a pickup truck collided at Connecticut Ave. and Atherton Drive about 7:30 a.m., police said.
GAINESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are identifying a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old as the two suspects involved in the fatal shooting that took place on May 8 in the area of the Somerset Pointe Apartments in the 14000 block of Deming Dr. in Gainesville. 20-year-old Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, of Gainesville, is described as a black male, […]
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Special Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Suani Aleman, also known as Suani Aleman-Quintero is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. At the time...
UPDATE (5/12/22) 4:08 p.m. — Montgomery County Police are investigating the two-car crash that happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and Atherton Dr. injuring six people in total, including two minors. Around 7:35 a.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area for a report of a crash involving […]
Two teenagers are in the hospital after their dirt bikes collided near a farm field in Poolesville, Maryland, Wednesday night. Montgomery County Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 15200 block of Partnership Road. A 13-year-old was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The 16-year-old...
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched two 12-year-old girls Tuesday morning near a park in the Dumfries area of Prince William County. The first incident happened around 7:55 a.m. along the 3800 block of Graham Park Road when police say the suspect grabbed...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday.
Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are releasing the identities of the 21-year-old and 16-year-old men who died following a shooting in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive on Wednesday evening. The initial investigation shows 21-year-old Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah of Germantown and 16-year-old Cesar Segovia of Gaithersburg met for unknown reasons in the area listed […]
One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities. The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, May 12, 2022, at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive. At approximately 7:35 a.m., 4th District Officers and...
The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in a April 15 shooting in Woodbridge. The investigation is ongoing. PWCPD describes the suspect as a “Black male, tall with a thin build” who was...
A joint investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Postal Inspection Services, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and Greene County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit resulted in the arrest of a man who allegedly had hundreds of thousands worth of fentanyl in his house.
