School Finance 101: When Evidence Based Isn’t: Informing State School Finance Formulas to Provide Equal Educational Opportunity for All

The Berkeley Conference for First Projects in Chinese History will hold its inaugural meeting September 8-10, 2022 at the University of California, Berkeley. The Berkeley Conference for First Projects in Chinese History brings together very early career scholars (pre-PhD) who plan to attend graduate school in Chinese history, offering a platform for budding scholars to present and discuss research-in-progress. The aim is to provide a welcoming and stimulating environment for exploring ideas and questions that animate scholars of a new generation. Undergraduates about to begin the senior year, recent graduates not yet admitted into a graduate program, and students enrolled in a terminal master’s program are invited to submit proposals. The LKSF Program in Modern Chinese History, Department of History will cover the costs of economy airfare from within the continental United States, two nights of shared lodging, and meals during the conference.

