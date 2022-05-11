ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Finance 101: When Evidence Based Isn’t: Informing State School Finance Formulas to Provide Equal Educational Opportunity for All

By Bruce D. Baker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal of state school finance systems is to provide all children, regardless of where they live or attend school, equal opportunity to achieve common, adequate outcome goals. Providing equal educational opportunity toward common goals costs different amounts in different settings, and across children (individually and collectively) by needs...

Common student-centered approach to teaching, learning update: May 2022 issue

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of campus updates on CU Boulder’s efforts to build a common student-centered approach to teaching and learning. This series will continue throughout the academic year. Buff Undergraduate Success team marks first year with successes, focuses on continued projects. The Buff...
Call for Proposals 2022 Berkeley Conference for First Projects in Chinese History

The Berkeley Conference for First Projects in Chinese History will hold its inaugural meeting September 8-10, 2022 at the University of California, Berkeley. The Berkeley Conference for First Projects in Chinese History brings together very early career scholars (pre-PhD) who plan to attend graduate school in Chinese history, offering a platform for budding scholars to present and discuss research-in-progress. The aim is to provide a welcoming and stimulating environment for exploring ideas and questions that animate scholars of a new generation. Undergraduates about to begin the senior year, recent graduates not yet admitted into a graduate program, and students enrolled in a terminal master’s program are invited to submit proposals. The LKSF Program in Modern Chinese History, Department of History will cover the costs of economy airfare from within the continental United States, two nights of shared lodging, and meals during the conference.
Leeds Professor Honored as Outstanding Mentor

For Kai Larsen, teaching is about giving students the skills that help them throughout their careers and lives. Kai Larsen, an associate professor of information management at the Leeds School of Business, was recognized at graduation with a 2022 Outstanding Mentor Award. Larsen is one of 18 faculty across the University of Colorado Boulder to be recognized, and is the only Leeds professor honored this year.
Smead Aerospace will house new NSF IUCRC on autonomous air mobility and sensing

A major research center on autonomous air mobility and sensing has been founded at CU Boulder, in partnership with the National Science Foundation. The Center for Autonomous Air Mobility and Sensing (CAAMS) will be housed in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences and is organized under the NSF’s Industry-University Cooperative Research Centers program (IUCRC). The five-year, multi-university and industry partnership will integrate research from traditional engineering topics such as automatic control, aerodynamics, wireless communication and energy storage with new disciplines such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, machine learning and robotics.
In Career Chat, Disney Exec Says it’s a Small World—So Be Sure to Network

Women in Finance club welcomes two leaders to campus to share insights on career success.​​. Connie McCallon remembers her first big promotion at Disney like it happened yesterday. She was having a career conversation with Clark Jones (Acct’91), already an executive with the company, who asked her if she...
