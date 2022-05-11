ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nate Oats Challenges Transfers Ahead of Regions Tradition

By Joe Gaither
 2 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program has experienced heavy roster turnover after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Tide lost five scholarship players to the transfer portal and three more to the NBA Draft process, leaving head coach Nate Oats to manage the roster in preparation for the the 2022-23...

