Chicago Tribune -- On April 18, a federal court judge ended the federal transportation face mask mandate, deeming it an overstep of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authority, wrote Illinois CS professor Sheldon H. Jacobson. ... But what about Transportation Security Administration officers at airport security checkpoints? How have they fared since the mask mandate ended? Based on the TSA-reported number of cases and active infections through April 18 and the Forbes-reported number of active cases and total number of infections to date through May 2, there were 589 new TSA officer cases over a 14-day period, or an average of around 42 new infections per day.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO