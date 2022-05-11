This Is The Highest-Earning County In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that attribute to a county's high earnings are education and location.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's highest-earning counties. The website states, "Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income."

According to Stacker, the highest-earning county in Texas is Rockwell County . The median annual household in the county is $100,920, which is 63.1% above the state's median and 60.6% above the national median.

Here are the top ten highest-earning counties in the state, along with the county's median annual household income:

Rockwell County- $100,920 Fort Bend County- $97,743 Collin County- $96,913 Chambers County- $91,141 Williamson County- $87,337 Denton County- $86,913 Kendall County- $84,747 Loving County- $83,750 Brazoria County- $81,447 Montgomery County- $80,902

