Second Annual Kauai Poke Festival is coming soon

By Gina Mangieri
KHON2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — The Second Annual Kauai Poke Festival is a little...

www.khon2.com

KHON2

It’s National Apple Pie Day!

The Hawaiian Pie Company is a family-owned bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii that specializes in melt-in-your-mouth buttery fruit pies and baked goods. Aside from their delicious Caramel Apple Pie, other popular flavors include Hawaiian Passion Pear Pie, Mango Delight Pie and Pineapple Whip Pie. To keep up to date with their...
KHON2

Food 2Go — Honolulu Burger Company

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha foodie Friday. We’re checking a Beretania Street Burger joint that’s been serving up creative burgers made with fresh local ingredients. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest...
KHON2

Hawaii Youth Symphony is gearing up for its summer program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Youth Symphony is gearing up for its Annual Pacific Music Institute Summer Program. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. Here to tell us more about the program is Randy Wong, Hawaii Youth Symphony president.
HAWAII STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seoul Tofu House is home to nearly a dozen varieties of mouthwatering soondobu and other traditional Korean food. It is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic meals. The delicious dishes, including their renowned soups, come out quickly and bubbling hot. Their menu allows you to choose between different combos which come with meat, soup, rice, and banchan. You can also adjust the spice level to fit your liking.
HONOLULU, HI
Abby Joseph

The 4 Best Places to Visit in Hawaii

Hawaii is a truly unique place. As America's 50th state, it is a collection of eight islands in the Pacific Ocean, offering visitors a diverse range of experiences. From its white-sand beaches and lush vegetation to its vibrant culture and traditions, Hawaii has something to offer everyone. And with its year-round warm climate, it's no wonder that Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an action-packed adventure, Hawaii is sure to not disappoint. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head to the Islands of Aloha today.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

5.11 Tactical Honolulu Honors Frontline Workers With A Big Celebration

Honolulu (KHON2) – 5.11 Tactical Honolulu store is inviting the community to honor frontline workers with a storewide celebration. 5.11 Tactical is honoring Hawaii first responders with storewide discounts and activities. “We are having our annual 5.11 Days celebration on Saturday, May 14th from 10am – 2pm. 5.11 Days...
KHON2

Surfer slams the brakes at Ala Moana Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Yet another shot from last week’s epic south shore swell. Check out this guy slamming the brakes coming out of the Bowl, powering that big board around. Thanks to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

On first day of required reservations at Diamond Head, many showed up without one

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Head State Monument’s new reservation system made its debut Thursday morning. And despite lots of advance notice, the change surprised many out-of-state visitors. Nearly 40% of visitors who showed up at Diamond Head State Monument Thursday morning did not have reservations, creating a bottleneck at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blue Angels are making a comeback as they prepare to zoom across Oahu skies at this year’s Kaneohe Bay Air Show. The event will be held on August 13 and 14 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Gates will open at 10 a.m. General admission is...
HAWAII STATE
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ

